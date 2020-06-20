Martha Francis Skaggs
Martha Francis Skaggs, 86, of Buffalo, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Green Hill Rehab in Greensburg.

She was born Oct. 20, 1933, in Hart County to the late Fielden and Maggie Pottinger Slayton. She retired as an assistant activity director at Sunrise Manor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Kay Cruse; five brothers, William, Johnny, Gilbert, James and Marion Slayton; and two sisters, Catherine Pruitt and Dorothy Franks.

Survivors include her husband, RayBurn Alton Skaggs of Buffalo; two sons, Clarence (Rose) Riggs Jr. and Ricky Riggs, both of Magnolia; two daughters, Margaret Jones of Radcliff and Brenda Davis of Magnolia; 11 grandchildren, Karen (Bo) Keatts, Rowland (Alena) Thompson, Gary Stevens, Jamie Benningfield, Lonnie Davis, Clarence Ray (Beth) Riggs, Tammy (Cliff) Circle, Tonya Riggs, Jason (Marlena) Burkhead, Kris (Stacie) Riggs and Kerry (Tim) Gen; 25 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral for Martha Francis Skaggs is at 3 p.m. Monday, June 22, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Troy Benningfield officiating. Burial follows in DeSpain Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. today and continues from 11 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

It is recommended that all wear a mask or face covering.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William R. Rust Funeral Home-Hodgenville Chapel
612 North Lincoln Boulevard
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-3552
