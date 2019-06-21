Martha Jane Butler, 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday June 21, 2019, at Signature Health Care at North Hardin in Radcliff.



Martha was born in Leitchfield to her parents, Guy and Annetta Lucas. She spent most of her life as a homemaker.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Emma Jean Hayes and Betty Jo Raymer; as well as a brother, Presley Ray Lucas.



Martha is survived by her loving husband, Dewey Lee Butler of Elizabethtown; her two children, a son, Tim (June) Butler, and a daughter, Gwendolyn Butler, both of Elizabethtown; a sister, Grasie Judd of Louisville; three grandchildren, John (Stephanie) Sprinkle Jr. of Elizabethtown, Bessie Lynn (Travis) Reins of Bowling Green and Bobbie Jo Butler of Caneyville, as well as six great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. William Dobson officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

