Martha Jean Owsley, 88, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.



She was born Feb. 11, 1932, in Eastview, to Claud and Audrey Witten Givan.



Martha Jean graduated as the valedictorian from Lynnvale High School in 1950 and served as a class officer and a member of the Glee Club and newspaper staff. She then graduated from The Bowling Green College of Commerce (B.U.). She worked at Fort Knox for nine years in G-1 headquarters as the Colonels secretary.



Once she and Bob started a family, Martha Jean stayed at home to raise their two daughters, where she served as an active homeroom mom at Howevalley Elementary. She was a dedicated member of Cecilia Baptist Church for more than 60 years, a faithful choir member for more than 50 years and an active member of the WMU. She was a member and officer of the Cecilia Homemakers Club, member of Cecilia Ruritan, member of the American Legion Auxiliary and lifelong member of the Pirtle Chapter of Eastern Star.



Martha Jean was loved by everyone she met, making everyone feel comfortable with her warm smile and genuine conversations. She was well known for her homemade brownies and pound cakes that she took to many church potlucks and family gatherings. Martha Jean loved her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters, Mary Lou Chester and Ann Givan; three brothers-in-law, Bill Chester, David Owsley and Walter Shipley; and two sisters-in-law, Sue Henderson and Iva Lee Owsley.



Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Bob; her two children, Lou Ann (Danny) Allen of Cecilia and Laura Owsley of Lexington; her two grandchildren, Matthew (Beth) Allen of Louisville and Jenna (Jon) Colson of Cecilia; her four great-grandchildren, Jase, Lucy, Clay and Annelise; a sister-in-law, Betty Shipley; a brother-in-law, Marion Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Cecilia Baptist Church, 416 East Main Street in Cecilia, with the Revs. Arnold Moon and Donnie Davis officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.



Because of the COVID pandemic, masks will be required at the visitation and service.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cecilia Baptist Church, 416 East Main, Cecilia, KY 42724, or to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky who took care of Martha Jean in the last few months of her life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store