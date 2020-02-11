Martha Jean Wilson Scheible, 94, of Vine Grove, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Scheible was a member of Vine Grove Baptist Church and Vine Grove Women's Club. She helped with nursing home singing ministries and was a longtime sponsor of the Vine Grove Bluegrass Festival.
She was preceded in death by her husband, G.C. Scheible.
Survivors include four children, Lottie Sedlacek of Brandenburg, Ron Scheible (Patty) of Maryland, Judy McClure (Steve) of Georgia and Jo-Een Clardy (Larry) of Brandenburg; four grandchildren, Eric Rider, Kyle Rider, Adam Scheible and Chris Scheible; five great-grandchildren, Makena Shelton, Trevor Goodwin, Kaylee Rider, Karlee Rider and Nolan Rider; and a sister, Linda Dodson of Brandenburg.
The funeral for Mrs. Scheible is at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Vine Grove Baptist Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Larry Vance officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020