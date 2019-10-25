Martha Lou Carter Van Meter, 86, of Eastview, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.



She was a native of Hartford and a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church since 1955. She graduated in 1954 from the University of Kentucky, was a member of the Executive Women's International and was the former secretary of the Kentucky Draft Horse and Mule Association. She retired in 1990 from American Commercial Barge Line after 32 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker and Susie Crabb Carter; and a brother, Fred Carter.



Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Howard Van Meter; a brother, Ellis Ray Carter of Frankfort; a sister, Eula Mae Jarrett of Greensboro, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Gary Embry and Roy Cundiff officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



