1/1
Martha Lucia (Long) Villasuso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Lucia Long Villasuso, 68, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Elizabethtown.

Martha is survived by Victoria Lucas, Andrea Ezpeleta and Nicole Rugama. 

Martha was born June 26, 1952, in Manzanillo Cuba, to Rafael Villasuso and Martha Villasuso Allegue. Her family is in peace knowing she is in heaven with her heavenly father and has left behind a wonderful legacy of faith.  

"For I am already being poured out and the time of my departure has arrived. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have guarded the belief. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteous judge, will award me on that day, and not only me but also to all who have loved his appearing." 2 Timothy 4: 6-8

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at  Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. 

Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. 


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 7 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved