Martha Lucia Long Villasuso, 68, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Elizabethtown.



Martha is survived by Victoria Lucas, Andrea Ezpeleta and Nicole Rugama.



Martha was born June 26, 1952, in Manzanillo Cuba, to Rafael Villasuso and Martha Villasuso Allegue. Her family is in peace knowing she is in heaven with her heavenly father and has left behind a wonderful legacy of faith.



"For I am already being poured out and the time of my departure has arrived. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have guarded the belief. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteous judge, will award me on that day, and not only me but also to all who have loved his appearing." 2 Timothy 4: 6-8



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.





