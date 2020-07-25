1/1
Martha Lucille Douglas
Martha Lucille Douglas, 94, of Radcliff, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at home.

She was a baker for Fort Knox Community School System.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Douglas; a daughter, Judy Hutchins; a son, Walter E. Douglas; and a grandson-in-law, Tom Wood.

Survivors include her two daughters, Rose M. Douglas and Mary (Charles) Puckett; three grandchildren, Pamela Wood, Charles (Debbie) Puckett and Scott (Becky) Puckett; eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time. Masks will be required.



Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 25 to Jul. 31, 2020.
