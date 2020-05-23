Martha Lynette Castle Cunningham of Elizabethtown passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones



She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was a retired teacher and longterm member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William Stacy and Tillie Castle; a sister, Joyce Ragdale; and two brothers, W.S. Castle Jr. and Jimmie Castle.



Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Don Cunningham; two daughters, Candace Payne of Elizabethtown and Stacie (Jason) Smith of Lexington; five grandchildren, Peyton and Presley Payne and Cade, Ava and Ella Smith; two brothers, Tom (Brenda) Castle of North Carolina and Bill Castle of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.



Her most cherished role was being Grammy to her beloved grandchildren



A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



There will be a private family visitation at Brown Funeral Home.



