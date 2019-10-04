Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Ruth (Clifford) Jarvis. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Ruth Clifford Jarvis, 93, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare Center.



She was a native of Rockcastle County and a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and a beloved mother to her children and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Jarvis Jr.; a daughter, Joyce Ann Jarvis; two sons-in-law, Wilfred Wright and James Wright; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Jarvis; her parents, Lewis Thomas Clifford and Ella Fabree Jordan Clifford; and all nine of her siblings.



Survivors include three sons, Robert L. Jarvis (June) of Brandenburg, Charley C. Jarvis (Leslie) of Davenport, Florida, and James C. Jarvis (Emilyn) of Navarre, Florida; five daughters, Sadie Lawson (Eddie), Carolyn Sue Brown (Bob), Martha Wright and Dorothy Wright, all of Elizabethtown, and Linda Lowe (Rob) of Radcliff; 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and a very special friend, Cecil Cook, and his daughter, Sharon Cook.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Valley Creek Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Kevin Roberts and Scott Kerr officiating. Burial follows in Valley Creek Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continue at 9 a.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International, St. Jude or .

