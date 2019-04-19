Martha Sue Nalley Bunnell, 63, of Shepherdsville, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Jewish Hospital.
Survivors include a daughter, Karla Sue Bunnell; two sons, Billy Joe Bunnell and Bryan Bunnell; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Jaime Sicairos officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation continues at 9 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 20, 2019