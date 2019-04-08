Mary "Theresa" Huffines, 75, retired U.S. Postal Service, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.
|
She was a reserve lieutenant Millington Police Officer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Huffines; her parents, Robert Gregory Wheatley and Mildred Eugene Wheatley; a sister, Martha "Jean" Lee; and a brother, Robert Carroll Wheatley.
Survivors include a daughter, Robin (Chris) Huffines Hildesheim of Elizabethtown; a son, Michael Scott Huffines of Chicago; a brother, Roy Lee (Mary Sue) Wheatley; four grandchildren, Jordan (Sarah) Schneider, Amanda (Jasiel) Schneider, Andrew (Olivia) Hildesheim and Leslie Hildesheim; and two great-grandchildren, Eliott and Kenya.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at St. William Catholic Church in Millington, Tennessee. Interment follows at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Millington Chapel in Millington.
The family asks any memorials be made to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2019