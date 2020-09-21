1/1
Mary Agnes Culver Decker
Mary Agnes Culver Decker, 80, of Glendale, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.

She was a native of Culvertown and was a retired real estate agent. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the Republican Women's Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Culver and Sudie Bryan Culver; three husbands, Doyle Williams, Tony Moore and Floyd Klinglesmith; siblings, Junior, Blackberry, Rose, Frank and Howard Culver; and children, James Doyle Williams Jr., Mary Susan Williams, William Gerard Williams, William Jude Williams, William Alfred Williams, Joseph Harold Williams and William Anthony Moore Jr.; and a grandson, Tony Tillett.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Decker; a daughter, Nadine (John) McKeating; a brother, Ray­mond (Bernadette) Culver; a granddaughter, Jacinta Tillett; and a great-granddaughter, Baily Tillett.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follow s at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in St. Catherine Cemetery in New Haven at 12:45 p.m.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
