Mary Alice Reed, 80, of Cecilia, passed away Monday May 13, 2019, surrounded by family.



She was a native of Cecilia, born to Curt and Helen Elliott Wilson. She retired from Elizabethtown Sportswear. She loved helping other people. She was a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Lewis Paul Reed; her parents, Curt and Helen Elliott Wilson; two sisters, Laverne Potts and Lois Meredith; and her grandparents Goldie and Elmer Huffines and William and Alice Wilson.



Survivors include her three children, Peggy Sue (Timothy) Dennis, Lewis Scott (Malisa) Reed and Harvey Smallwood; five grandchildren, Junior (Connie) Dennis, Jeffrey Crowder, Heather Newton (Matt Russell), Angela (Jeremy) Sisk and Todd (Liz) Thompson; three great-grandchildren, Mason Dennis and Bailey and Allison Sisk; a sister, Mildred Wilson; two brothers, Richard (Carolyn) Wilson and Alvin (Connie) Elliott; and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and beloved friends.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Eddie Cockrell and Donnie Lewis officiating. Burial follows in Grandview Baptist Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

