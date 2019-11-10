Mary Ann Stone, 72, of Big Clifty passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daiman Stone; her parents, Abe and Minnie Watson McDaniel; and three brothers, Jimmy, Herb and Billy McDaniel.
Survivors include her daughter, Annie M. Cottrell (Lionel); two sons, Joseph E. and Bobby D. Stone; two brothers, William and George McDaniel; three sisters, Belinda Elliot, Rose Zachary and Dorothy Gray; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial following in the Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
To leave a condolence or to light a candle of remembrance go to trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 11, 2019