Mary Ann Stone, 72, of Big Clifty passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.She was preceded in death by her husband, Daiman Stone; her parents, Abe and Minnie Watson McDaniel; and three brothers, Jimmy, Herb and Billy McDaniel.Survivors include her daughter, Annie M. Cottrell (Lionel); two sons, Joseph E. and Bobby D. Stone; two brothers, William and George McDaniel; three sisters, Belinda Elliot, Rose Zachary and Dorothy Gray; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial following in the Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.To leave a condolence or to light a candle of remembrance go to trowbridgefh.com. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.