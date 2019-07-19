Mary Bell Day, 86, of Radcliff, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home.
She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Leon Day; her parents, Everette and Agnes Voyles; five brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Genny V. Castrodale of Springfield, Missouri; a grandson, Mateo Castrodale of Springfield, Missouri; a granddaughter, Zoie England of Radcliff; three sisters, Donna Bollinger of Blairsville, Georgia, Pearlene Burnette of Blairsville, Georgia, and Frances Willa May Ballew of Blueridge, Georgia; and a special friend, Roy Tinker.
The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove with Pastor Mark Powell officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, and after 11 a.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff, 2072 S. Dixie Blvd., Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 20, 2019