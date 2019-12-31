Mary Bell Polly, 84, of Sonora, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was born in Sonora to Dan and Gertrude Oldham Sullivan. She was a homemaker.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Polly Sr.; her parents; three sons, Adam Polly Jr., Raymond Polly and Gary Polly; a daughter, Wynema Gibbons; four brothers, Billy Joe Sullivan, Harold Sullivan, Carol Sullivan and Bob Sullivan; a sister, Francis Sullivan; and a grandson, Nathan House.



Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Polly of Sonora and Danny Polly of Elizabethtown; four daughters, Marianne (John) Griffin of Louisville, Gina House of Greenwood, Indiana, Becky (Tim) Reynolds of Sonora and Brenda Bryer of Glendale; two brothers, Charles Sullivan of Bonnieville and Dan Sullivan Jr. of Munfordville; 26 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

