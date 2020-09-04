1/
Mary C. Gardner
1926 - 2020
Mary C. Gardner, 93, of Linwood, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home.

Survivors include a son, Ronald "Ronnie" Gardner.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 5, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with the Rev. John Bratcher officiating. Burial follows in Knoxes Creek Church Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family and may be made at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, 2020.
