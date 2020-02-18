Mary Carolyn Ridley, 77, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include her husband, Homer Ridley; three daughters, Deana Stock, Leisha (Charles) Mudd and Gina (Paul) Carpenter; six grandchildren, Craig Ridley whom she raised, Cassi (Dalton) Payton, who was like a daughter to her, Ashlee Jackson, Steven Bowden, Jessica Bowden and Beverly Bowden; four great-grandchildren, to include Harper Moon Payton; and a brother.
The Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove. Burial follows in St. Brigid Catholic Church Cemetery.
Expression of sympathy may be made in care of Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020