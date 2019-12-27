Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Catherine Payne Keiser Fulkerson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Catherine Payne Keiser Fulkerson, 97, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



She was born Sept. 1, 1922, to James L. and Catherine Benita (Knott) Payne in Whitesville. She was a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Parish. She retired from Glenmore Distillery after 37 years of employment. She enjoyed sewing, singing and dancing.

Mary was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Matthew Keiser; and her second husband, Leo Fulkerson; a son, Ronald Keiser; six brothers, Vincent, James, Gerald, Herbert, Frank and Raymond Payne; and a sister, Lucille Neumann.



She is survived by her children, Joyce (Gerald) Nalley, Sarah (P.J.) Hayden, both of Owensboro, and a son, Matthew H. (Kathleen) Keiser of Eliza­bethtown; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Teresa (Paul) Simpson; a brother, Edward (Julie) Payne of Evansville, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral Mass is at noon CST Monday, Dec. 30, at Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro with Father Richard Powers officiating. Burial follows is Resurrection Cemetery.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. CST until time of service Monday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303, the Alzheimer's Associ­a­tion in Memory of Leo Fulkerson; 6100 Dutch­mans Lane, Suite 401; Louisville, KY 40205 or to Sts. Joseph and Paul; 609 E. 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42303.



Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Fulkerson.

