Mary E. Clark, 96, of Campbellsville, died Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter, Terry (Paula) Clark of Elizabethtown, Tony (Marilyn Faye) of Campbellsville and Nancy Bland of Jamestown; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville with burial in Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbellsville.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2019