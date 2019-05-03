Mary E. Shouse, 104, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown.



She was born in Summit and was a homemaker. She loved helping other people and was a member of Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Karr and Lucinda McDaniel Jeffries; her loving spouse, Carl Shouse; a son, Kenneth Logsdon; two daughters, Nina and Geraldine; and seven brothers and sisters.



Survivors include her son, Jerry Logsdon of New Albany, Indiana; two daughters, Linda Smith of Radcliff and Tammy Hornback of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Kenneth Merritt and Elbert Peters officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.