Mary E. Shouse, 104, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown.

She was born in Summit and was a homemaker. She loved helping other people and was a member of Stephensburg Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Karr and Lucinda McDaniel Jeffries; her loving spouse, Carl Shouse; a son, Kenneth Logsdon; two daughters, Nina and Geraldine; and seven brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son, Jerry Logsdon of New Albany, Indiana; two daughters, Linda Smith of Radcliff and Tammy Hornback of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Kenneth Merritt and Elbert Peters officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 4, 2019
