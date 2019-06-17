Mary Edith Price, 92, of Hodgenville, passed away, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a member of Wesley Meadows United Methodist Church and a Sunrise Manor volunteer.
Mary was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Price; a grandson, Bobby Joe Price; a brother, Milton Purvis; and two sisters, Lilie Carter and Catherine Hazle.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda Howell of Texas, Susan (Jackie) Skaggs of Hodgenville and Jennie (Jimmy) Newton of New Haven; a sister, Ailene Elliott; 12 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 18, 2019