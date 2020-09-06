Mary Vaughn Edlin, 83, of Hodgenville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was a member of Salem Christian Church and she cared for children in her home for many years.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hagan Edlin; two sons, Charles Hagan Edlin Jr. and Patrick Neil Edlin; her parents, William Thomas "W.T" and Mary Roberts Vaughn; and a brother, William T. Vaughn Jr.

She is survived by a sister, Emma Leigh Puckett of Denver; a niece, Mary Vaughn of Hodgenville; three nephews, Tim (Deb) Puckett of Denver, Mark (Pam) Puckett of Houston and David (Brenda) Puckett of Taylor Mill; a brother-in-law, Ron Edlin of Wallkill, New York; and her beloved cat, Lucky.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Ben­nett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Sid Lewis officiating. Cremation follows with burial in Red Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

