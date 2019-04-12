Mary Elizabeth Gilpin, 93, of Hodgenville, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was born Feb. 4, 1926, in Campbellsville to the late George and Mallie DeWeese Gaddie.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Hodgenville and a homemaker and helpmate for her husband, who was a farmer.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Forest Chandler Gilpin; a daughter, Vivia Kindig; a sister, Louise McCubbin; and three brothers, Lee, George and Herbert Gaddie.
Survivors include two sons, George (Patty) Gilpin of Lexington and Tommy (Toni) Gilpin of Winston, Georgia; a daughter, Patty (Jimmy) Edwards of Hodgenville; a son-in-law, Bob Kindig of Versailles; two sisters-in-law, Wilma Gaddie and Blanche Gaddie, both of Campbellsville; eight grandchildren, Troy Lewis, Chad (Virginia) Gilpin, David (Wendi) Edwards, Scott (Sarah) Edwards, Danielle (Trevor) Jiles, Cheryl (Shannon) Estes, Cara (Michael) McAfee and Donna (Trent) Snyder; 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 3 p.m., today, April 14, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with her grandson-in-law, Pastor Trent Snyder officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church Hodgenville, 730 Tonieville Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2019