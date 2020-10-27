1/
Mary Elizabeth Haire
Mary Elizabeth Haire, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Hardin County.

She was preceded in death by her significant other of 37 years, Robert Dewayne Wise; and her parents, Charles and Mabel Grey Brown.

Survivors include three daughters, Rebecca (David) Pense of Corydon and Brenda Haire and Nancy McCreery, both of Elizabethtown; two brothers; two sisters; and eight grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
