Mary Elizabeth Haire, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Hardin County.



She was preceded in death by her significant other of 37 years, Robert Dewayne Wise; and her parents, Charles and Mabel Grey Brown.



Survivors include three daughters, Rebecca (David) Pense of Corydon and Brenda Haire and Nancy McCreery, both of Elizabethtown; two brothers; two sisters; and eight grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.





