Mary Elizabeth Williamson

Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
29 W. Western Ave.
Sonora, KY
42776
(270)-369-7444
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Williamson, 76, of Sonora, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence in Sonora.

She was born in Louisville to Russell and Eliza Elder. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Tom Pete" E. Williamson; her parents; a son, Harold Ray Williamson; and a grandson, James Nathan Williamson.

Survivors include her four sons, James Larry (Angela) Williamson of Elizabethtown, Billy (Donna) Williamson of Cecilia and Dale (Pam) Williamson and Russell Williamson, both of Sonora; a daughter, Rosann (Russell) Sallee of Elizabethtown; a sister, Shirley; a brother, Lawrence Lee Robey; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen. There will be a graveside service at a later date
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 10, 2020
