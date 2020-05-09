Mary Elizabeth Williamson, 76, of Sonora, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence in Sonora.
She was born in Louisville to Russell and Eliza Elder. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Tom Pete" E. Williamson; her parents; a son, Harold Ray Williamson; and a grandson, James Nathan Williamson.
Survivors include her four sons, James Larry (Angela) Williamson of Elizabethtown, Billy (Donna) Williamson of Cecilia and Dale (Pam) Williamson and Russell Williamson, both of Sonora; a daughter, Rosann (Russell) Sallee of Elizabethtown; a sister, Shirley; a brother, Lawrence Lee Robey; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen. There will be a graveside service at a later date
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 10, 2020