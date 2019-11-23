Mary Ella Holder

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. She was here for just a short time,..."
    - Aggie and David Jinnett
  • "My deepest sympathy in the loss of your loved one. A..."
    - Rebecca
Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
7696341
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Garden of the Innocents area of St. James Cemetery.
Obituary
Mary Ella Holder passed peacefully on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

She was born at 10:50 p.m. Nov. 21 and met the eyes of Jesus at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 22.

Mary Ella was the daughter of Amber and John Holder of Elizabethtown.

She is survived by her maternal grandparents, Aggie and David Jinnett of Hodgenville; maternal great-grandmother, Irene Brey of Howardstown; paternal grandparents, Beverly Johnson of Bowling Green and Rick and Janet Holder of Cave City; her uncles, Tyler Jinnett of Hodgenville and Caleb Jinnett of Elizabethtown; her aunt, Amanda (Thomas) Bratcher of Anaheim, California; and a cousin, Max Bratcher of Anaheim, California.

A private graveside service is at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in the Garden of the Innocents area of St. James Cemetery.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2019
