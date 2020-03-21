Mary Evelyn Rehberg, "Mama Mary," 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday March 20, 2020, at her residence in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Horse Cave to Harry and Cora Dalton Dennison. She was a homemaker and member of Grand View Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul P. Rehberg, parents, and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her three sons, Jackie W. "June" Rehberg, of Elizabethtown, Robert W. "Dude" (Vikki) Rehberg, of Danville, and Kimball (Shirley) Humphreys of Columbia, Missouri; three daughters, Mary "Tiny" (Earl) Breeden, of Perry Park, Wanda "Little Bit" (Dale) Skaggs, of Hardin Springs, and Virginia "JennyAnn" (Micky) Constant of Hodgenville; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several brothers and sisters.
A private family funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23 at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Dustin Pence officiating. A private burial follows at the Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2020