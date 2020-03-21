Mary Evelyn Rehberg

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Evelyn Rehberg.
Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY
42784
(270)-369-7444
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
Eliza­beth­town, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Evelyn Rehberg, "Mama Mary," 85, of Eliza­bethtown, passed away Friday March 20, 2020, at her residence in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Horse Cave to Harry and Cora Dalton Dennison. She was a homemaker and member of Grand View Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul P. Rehberg, parents, and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her three sons, Jackie W. "June" Rehberg, of Elizabethtown, Robert W. "Dude" (Vikki) Rehberg, of Danville, and Kimball (Shirley) Humphreys of Columbia, Missouri; three daughters, Mary "Tiny" (Earl) Breeden, of Perry Park, Wanda "Little Bit" (Dale) Skaggs, of Hardin Springs, and Virginia "JennyAnn" (Micky) Constant of Hodgenville; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several brothers and sisters.

A private family funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23 at Manakee Funeral Home in Eliza­beth­town with Pastor Dustin Pence officiating. A private burial follows at the Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.