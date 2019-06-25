Mary Frances Tharp Heath, 81, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown.
She was born July 19, 1937, in Hardin County and was a member of Hardin County's First Interdenominational Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Tharp; her mother, Alberta Brown; her husband, Gene Heath; a daughter, Lesa Heath; a son, Doug Heath; and a sister, Jo Ann Underwood.
Survivors include a son, Mitch Heath; two grandsons, Hunter and Blake Heath; a granddaughter, Rileigh Heath; two sisters, Eva McCubbin and Otis (Rick) McSwine; and her many beloved nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Leroy Routt officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 26, 2019