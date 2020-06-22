Mary Frances Higdon VanMeter, 87, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Hardin County, a member of St. James Catholic Church and retired from Citizens Fidelity Bank.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Billy K. VanMeter; a daughter, Debbie VanMeter; an infant sister, Alice Mae Higdon; and a great-grandchild.



Survivors include a son, Mark VanMeter of Bowling Green; three daughters, Sheree (Nick) Raub of Elizabethtown, Kaye (Walter) Norris of Bowling Green and Monica (Jerry) Mills of Newburgh, Indiana; two sisters, Sarah Miller of Elizabethtown and Sue (Leo) McMillen of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Noe, Kelli Crunkleton, Joseph Raub, Brad Norris, Chase VanMeter, Matt VanMeter, Nick VanMeter, Ruth Williams and Ann Mills; and 14 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.





