Mary Frances (Higdon) VanMeter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances Higdon VanMeter, 87, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Hardin County, a member of St. James Catholic Church and retired from Citizens Fidelity Bank.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Billy K. VanMeter; a daughter, Debbie VanMeter; an infant sister, Alice Mae Higdon; and a great-grandchild.

Survivors include a son, Mark VanMeter of Bowling Green; three daughters, Sheree (Nick) Raub of Elizabethtown, Kaye (Walter) Norris of Bowling Green and Monica (Jerry) Mills of Newburgh, Indiana; two sisters, Sarah Miller of Elizabethtown and Sue (Leo) McMillen of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Noe, Kelli Crunkleton, Joseph Raub, Brad Norris, Chase VanMeter, Matt VanMeter, Nick VanMeter, Ruth Williams and Ann Mills; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 22 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved