Mary Jane Cox
Mary Jane Cox, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Hazard, was a person of faith and did volunteer work for North Hardin Hope for several years. She was a wife, mother and grandmother above all else.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lee Cox; five siblings, Irene Noble, Virginia Richie, Bernice Short, Robert Hayes Jr. and Tom Hayes; and her parents, Robert "Bob" and Alice Jones Hayes.

Survivors include her son, Barry Martin Cox (Sabine) of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Melinda Susan "Mindy" Gomez (Jeff Farmer) of Elizabethtown; a sister, Pauline Midiffer of Lexington; three grandchildren, Drew Cox, Elise Porcelli and Ramon Bonano; and a host of extended family.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
