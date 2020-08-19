Mary Joetta "Jodie" Hart, 60, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Hardin County, a 1978 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and worked in customer service at Santek Waste Services. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and St. Ambrose Catholic Church. She loved her grandkids and the beach. She was a mother to many and was considered the "marching band mom" for Central Hardin High School and Murray State University.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Goldman Decker Sr. and Mary Kathleen Fowler Decker; and two brothers, Gerald Glenn Decker and Bernard "Junie" Decker Jr.



Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Charles "Dave" Hart; two sons, David Kendrick Hart and Stephen Tyler Hart (Emily), all of Southaven, Mississippi; a brother, James Frederick Decker (Donna) of Louisville; and three grandchildren, Kaitlin Hart, Jacklyn Young and Emmett "Charlie" Hart.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.







