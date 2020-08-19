1/1
Mary Joetta "Jodie" Hart
Mary Joetta "Jodie" Hart, 60, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Hardin County, a 1978 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and worked in customer service at Santek Waste Services. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and St. Ambrose Catholic Church. She loved her grandkids and the beach. She was a mother to many and was considered the "marching band mom" for Central Hardin High School and Murray State University.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Goldman Decker Sr. and Mary Kathleen Fowler Decker; and two brothers, Gerald Glenn Decker and Bernard "Junie" Decker Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Charles "Dave" Hart; two sons, David Kendrick Hart and Stephen Tyler Hart (Emily), all of Southaven, Mississippi; a brother, James Frederick Decker (Donna) of Louisville; and three grandchildren, Kaitlin Hart, Jacklyn Young and Emmett "Charlie" Hart.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
Dave and Tyler, so sorry for your loss. Jodie was so loved and will be missed. I’m so blessed to have known her. God Bless the family
Cathy and Dwayne Burden
Friend
August 19, 2020
Jodie was such a sweet and loving person. Prayers for the family . I used to live on Ky drive when they did and the boys were real young
betty gallegos
Friend
