Mary Josephine "Jo" Lombardo, 78, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. "Jo" had retired from the Jefferson County Public Schools, where she had worked at Robert Frost Middle School for many years. She also was known as "Mamaw" to many people whom she knew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Martha Sanders.
Survivors include two daughters, Martha Sepulveda and her husband, Ray, and Debbie Wall and her husband, Wayne, all of Vine Grove; three grandchildren, Elaine Lewis and her husband, Josh, of Elizabethtown, Amanda Dalton and her husband, Lucas, of Albany and Joseph Sepulveda and his wife, April, of Eastview; nine great-grandchildren, Mateo, Sadie, Lucie, Nolan, Seth, Lincoln, Oliver, Jacob and Emerson; five siblings, Billy Sanders of Hawesville, Betty Taylor and her husband, Steve, of Fordsville, Sarah Jane Hale of Hudson, Tommy Sanders and his wife, Cathy, of Fordsville and Pat Sanders of Fordsville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Lombardo is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Grahampton Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
