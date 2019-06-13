Mary Katharine "Kay" Coler, 92, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Signature of North Hardin.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Coler.



Survivors include two daughters, Donna Goldsmith of Elizabethtown and Debbie Hurley and her husband, Bob, of Radcliff; a brother, Ralph Hines of New Albany, Indiana; a sister, Carolyn Powell of Russellville; four grandchildren, Mark Goldsmith and Angela Johnson, both of Elizabethtown, John Hurley of Radcliff and Melanie Nott of Massachusetts; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral for Mrs. Coler is at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Dr. Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.



