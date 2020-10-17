1/1
Mary Kay Emory
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Kay Emory, 62, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Edward Bellonis.

Survivors include three daughters, Amanda Rodgers and her spouse, Tammy, Erin Emory and Rachel Lacefield and her spouse, Ty; eight grandchildren, Jackylnn Emory, Christopher Dial, Kaydiance Girdley, Ciara Emory, Nevaeh Jent, Kennedie Jent, Hunter Lacefield and Noelle Lacefield; her mother, Norma Jean Bellonis; four brothers, Mike Bellonis and his spouse, Vickie, Matthew Bellonis and his spouse, Susan, Terry Bellonis and Chuck Bellonis; two sisters, Debbie Atcher and her spouse, Tim, and Pam Carnes and her spouse, Steve; and a host of extended family and friends.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved