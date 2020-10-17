Mary Kay Emory, 62, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her residence.



She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Edward Bellonis.



Survivors include three daughters, Amanda Rodgers and her spouse, Tammy, Erin Emory and Rachel Lacefield and her spouse, Ty; eight grandchildren, Jackylnn Emory, Christopher Dial, Kaydiance Girdley, Ciara Emory, Nevaeh Jent, Kennedie Jent, Hunter Lacefield and Noelle Lacefield; her mother, Norma Jean Bellonis; four brothers, Mike Bellonis and his spouse, Vickie, Matthew Bellonis and his spouse, Susan, Terry Bellonis and Chuck Bellonis; two sisters, Debbie Atcher and her spouse, Tim, and Pam Carnes and her spouse, Steve; and a host of extended family and friends.



Cremation was chosen by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store