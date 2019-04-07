Mary Kerrick Caine, 80, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.
She was born in Elizabethtown to Stokley and Iva Harris Kerrick. Mary was a desk clerk and assistant manager at the Country Hearth Inn which was the Holiday Inn North.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otis Ray Caine; and a brother, Noah Webb Jr.
Mary is survived by her loving son, Stokley R. (Diana) Caine of Rineyville; a daughter, Debbie (Steve) Spitzer of Fort Meyers, Florida; a half-sister, Lois (Clarence) Jenkins of Brooks; four grandchildren, Brandon Ray Caine, Abigail Iva Spitzer, Steven Ronald Spitzer and Madelyn Mary Spitzer.
A memorial services is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
