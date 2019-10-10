Mary Leona Gray Morgan

Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
Obituary
Mary Leona Gray Morgan, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a member of Union Christian Church.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Donald Morgan; her parents, Boyd Louis and Jessie Murphy Gray; a grandson, Chad Knox; a great-granddaughter, Hayley Horn; four brothers, Gilbert Gray, James "Buck" Gray, Donnie Gray and Dewey Cundiff; and three sisters, Dorothy Frye, Lorene Mink and Jean Mauldin.

She is survived by four daughters, Wilma (Tommy) Allen, Debbie (Donnie) Dunn and Audrey (Doug) Sherrard, all of Elizabethtown, and Elaine (Donnie) Nunn of Hodgenville; two sons, Donnie (Carolyn) Morgan of Elizabethtown and Larry (Pat) Morgan of Hodgenville; five sisters, Irene Mauldin, Susie Gardner, Joyce Bales, Wanda Ramsey and Kathleen Edlin; 14 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Billy Curle and Brother Steve Campbell officiating. Burial follows in Union Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019
