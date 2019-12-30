Mary Lillian Toler, 93, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home after a short illness.
She was born in Hancock County on April 27, 1926, to the late Ivory and Anna Clements. Mary was a member of Hawesville Baptist Church for more than 40 years and after moving to Elizabethtown, she became a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church. She had a strong faith in God and Jesus Christ her Savior. Her family was of great importance to her and gave her much joy and happiness.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Sheril Toler; a grandson, Camden Toler; a sister, Dorothy Swihart; and a brother, Eugene Clements.
Survivors include her son, Bill (Cindy) Toler; two daughters, Carolyn (Ron) Taylor and Janice Webb; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services are at 11 a.m. CST Thursday, Jan. 2, at Hawesville Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills.
Mary Lillian's family will be greeting friends from 4 until 7 p.m. CST Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hawesville Baptist Church Building Fund, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the .
Condolence may be expressed at gibsonandsonfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019