Mary Lois McLean, 81, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mrs. McLean was a native of Coats, North Carolina, and the daughter of the late Samuel Stokes and Mary Ella Shannon. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and retired from civil service. She was a member of Women with a Purpose, The Hardin County Democratic Women's Committee, NAACP, Mary K. consultant, election poll worker, a member of senior choir and senior citizens group at her church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Willie McLean in 2018; a brother, Haywood Shannon; a nephew, Darryl Shannon; and a niece, Karen Shannon.



Survivors include five children, Angela McLean of Elizabethtown, Anthony McLean of San Diego, Audrey Bunton of Spokane, Washington, Adrienne Larson (Richard) of Niceville, Florida, and Andre McLean (Wendy) of Louisville; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at New Hope Baptist Church in Radcliff. Burial is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.



