Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Road Louisville , KY 40218 (502)-459-3800 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Road Louisville , KY 40218 View Map Prayer Service 4:00 PM Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Road Louisville , KY 40218 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Buechel Park Baptist Church 2403 Hikes Lane View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lou Chester, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday June 23, 2019, at home.



She was born March 13, 1927, in Eastview,to Claud and Audrey Givan.



Mary Lou graduated from Lynnvale High School and after graduation, worked at Fort Knox as the secretary of the motor pool. After her marriage, she moved to Louisville and later worked at Channel 15 as the assistant auction manager. She was also a registered Parliamentarian and traveled extensively serving as a parliamentarian for corporate meetings.



Mary Lou was an accomplished baker. She started earning culinary ribbons at the Kentucky State Fair as a teenager through 4-H club and baked her entire life. Mary Lou won countless ribbons and several baking sweepstakes and was the winner of the 1971 My Favorite Cake with her delicious Italian Cream Cake.



A strong supporter of her family, Mary Lou served as the PTA presidents at Goldsmith, Myers and Seneca High School. She also was the president of the Seneca Band Boosters and was made an Honorary Redskin in 1982.



Mary Lou was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for more than 90 years. She was devoted to veterans and served as a leader in many capacities in the organization. She was the past state president, National Chaplain and parliamentarian and served as the Southern Division National vice president. Mary Lou mentored many younger members and attended most state and national conventions. At the national convention in Miami in 1960, she had her first date with her future husband, Bill Chester.



She also was a longtime member of the 8 & 40, which supports child welfare and provides assistance to children battling respiratory diseases. Mary Lou had the privilege of serving as the Le Chapeau National in 2005 and was installed at the national convention in Hawaii. She enjoyed several trips to Denver to tour the hospitals they supported. As a Registered National Parliamentarian, she served as the local and state president of the NAP and trained and tested many new members.



Mary Lou attended Buechel Park Baptist Church for 58 years and served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. She also was a member of the Harmony Chapter of the Eastern Star. Mary Lou served as the neighborhood Republican precinct captain and worked the voting polls for many years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Chester Jr.; her parents; and a sister, Ann Givan.



Survivors include her three children, John Chester, Martha Offutt and Kathleen Gumbel (Larry); her five grandchildren, Susie and Danielle Offutt and Mark, Ben and Rachel Gumbel; her three great-grandchildren, Taya, Amara and Zayd; and her sister Martha Jean Owsley (Bob) of Cecilia.



The funeral was Thursday, June 27 at her church, Buechel Park Baptist Church in Louisville. Burial followed in Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made the Buechel Park Baptist Church Farm Ministry. They supplied Mary Lou and other seniors with fresh produce grown in their gardens each week and also supply various food banks with fresh produce.



Condolences may be made at Mary Lou Chester, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday June 23, 2019, at home.She was born March 13, 1927, in Eastview,to Claud and Audrey Givan.Mary Lou graduated from Lynnvale High School and after graduation, worked at Fort Knox as the secretary of the motor pool. After her marriage, she moved to Louisville and later worked at Channel 15 as the assistant auction manager. She was also a registered Parliamentarian and traveled extensively serving as a parliamentarian for corporate meetings.Mary Lou was an accomplished baker. She started earning culinary ribbons at the Kentucky State Fair as a teenager through 4-H club and baked her entire life. Mary Lou won countless ribbons and several baking sweepstakes and was the winner of the 1971 My Favorite Cake with her delicious Italian Cream Cake.A strong supporter of her family, Mary Lou served as the PTA presidents at Goldsmith, Myers and Seneca High School. She also was the president of the Seneca Band Boosters and was made an Honorary Redskin in 1982.Mary Lou was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for more than 90 years. She was devoted to veterans and served as a leader in many capacities in the organization. She was the past state president, National Chaplain and parliamentarian and served as the Southern Division National vice president. Mary Lou mentored many younger members and attended most state and national conventions. At the national convention in Miami in 1960, she had her first date with her future husband, Bill Chester.She also was a longtime member of the 8 & 40, which supports child welfare and provides assistance to children battling respiratory diseases. Mary Lou had the privilege of serving as the Le Chapeau National in 2005 and was installed at the national convention in Hawaii. She enjoyed several trips to Denver to tour the hospitals they supported. As a Registered National Parliamentarian, she served as the local and state president of the NAP and trained and tested many new members.Mary Lou attended Buechel Park Baptist Church for 58 years and served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. She also was a member of the Harmony Chapter of the Eastern Star. Mary Lou served as the neighborhood Republican precinct captain and worked the voting polls for many years.She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Chester Jr.; her parents; and a sister, Ann Givan.Survivors include her three children, John Chester, Martha Offutt and Kathleen Gumbel (Larry); her five grandchildren, Susie and Danielle Offutt and Mark, Ben and Rachel Gumbel; her three great-grandchildren, Taya, Amara and Zayd; and her sister Martha Jean Owsley (Bob) of Cecilia.The funeral was Thursday, June 27 at her church, Buechel Park Baptist Church in Louisville. Burial followed in Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made the Buechel Park Baptist Church Farm Ministry. They supplied Mary Lou and other seniors with fresh produce grown in their gardens each week and also supply various food banks with fresh produce.Condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on June 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close