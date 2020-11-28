Mary Lou Joly Kostick, 57, of Rineyville, passed away Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020, after fighting Metastatic triple negative breast cancer since 2018, in the comfort of her home with her husband by her side.
Born in Wurzburg, Germany, she was raised in Kentucky. She was a 1981 graduate of North Hardin High School. After receiving her LPN in 1998, she spent the majority of her career as a nurse working at Lincoln Trail Behavioral Health in Radcliff.
A loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, friend and nurse, she enjoyed spending time with family and traveling with the love of her life. She always was the first one to offer to help, volunteer, offer her advice and decorating tips. No matter the circumstance, she never lost her positive outlook on life.
Survivors include her loving husband of 25 years, Barry Kostick; a stepdaughter, Ashley Morris (Will Morris, Cody and Gavin) and a stepson, Nick Kostick; her mother Lydia Whittington; a sister, Anita Joly (Amanda Turner, Giovanni, Trevion); a brother, Frank Joly (Sandra Joly, Hilary, Lauren); also a much loved sister-in-law, brother in law; Bruce Kostick (Mikayla, William, Eli, Nina, Amara); niece Jessica Morgan (Hunter); as well as many other relatives and friends who she loved. She will be forever loved, and missed.
Services for Mrs. Kostick will be private because of the governor's mandate and pending steps to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Any expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where her great-nephew, Giovanni, was treated for Leukemia, stjude.org/donate
as requested by Mary Lou.