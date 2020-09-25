Mary Louise Day Ledford, 78, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Harlan County, a member of American Legion Post No. 113 Auxiliary and the Optimist Club of Vine Grove. She was a proud military wife and a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Ledford; her oldest son, Jerry W. Ledford Jr.; and her parents, Fred Howard and Alaphare Pope Day.



Survivors include two sons, James "Jim" Ledford and Rick Ledford, both of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Jerry Ledford, Wyatt Ledford and Karen Ledford; and two great-grandchildren, Jooniper and Aurelia.



A graveside service is at noon Thursday, Oct. 1, at Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



