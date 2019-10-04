Mary Lowry, 88, of Radcliff, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at her home.



Born July 10, 1931, in Jackson, Michigan, she was a graduate of Washington Carver High School in Albion, Michigan, and Cleary College in Ypsilanti, Michigan.



Married to Joseph A. Lowry for nearly 50 years, she was an active member of St. Christopher Church. Mary served her community and family by volunteering in many capacities, Army Community Services, Fort Knox Red Cross, Patton Museum, North Hardin High School Band Booster, softball coach and The Louisville Youth Orchestra among others.



Mary was awarded the "Order of St. Joan d'Arc Medallion" given to honor those who have made contributions of great significance to the morale, welfare and spirit of Armor and Cavalry units in the U.S. Army.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her parents, Bernardo and Anna Maria Paniccia; two brothers, Dominic and Rocco Paniccia; a granddaughter, Kathleen Lowry Schirtzinger; and a son-in-law USAF retired Col. Mike Burd.



Survivors include three daughters, Ann Lowry, Robin Lowry Schirtzinger and Teresa Lowry and her husband, Mark Gladden; a grandson, Daniel Lowry Schirtzinger; a brother, Frank Paniccia; and numerous nieces and nephews, godchildren and many friends.



A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Christopher Church in Radcliff with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating and Deacon Frank Paniccia concelebrating. Burial follows in St. Patrick Cemetery at Fort Knox.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday with prayers at 7 p.m. and continues from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.



Donations in Mary's name may be made to St. Christopher Church in Radcliff.

