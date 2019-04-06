Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lucille (Womack Dalton) Stillwell. View Sign

Mary Lucille Womack Dalton Stillwell, 85, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown surrounded by all her family and loved ones.

Lucille was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Glasgow, to the late Charlie and Fannie Mae Barton Womack.

She was a Baptist by faith and owner and operator of Ann & Andy daycare in Vine Grove. She loved people, especially her children she cared for.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Fannie Mae Barton Womack; two husbands, Cecil Dalton and Hollis Stillwell; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by two daughters, PhyllisAnn Dalton (Eugene) Greenland of Hodgenville and Patricia Lynn Dalton (Chris) of Vine Grove; a son, Philip Ray (Sharon) Dalton of Vine Grove; her very special friend, Leon Whitlock; four grandchildren, Jonathan Ley, Antonio, Melissa and Tamara; many daycare children; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services for Lucille Stillwell is at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Gordon McDowell officiating. Burial is private in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation for Lucille Stillwell is from 3 to 8 p.m. today and continues Monday after 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

612 North Lincoln Boulevard

Hodgenville , KY 42748

(270) 358-3552

