Mary Lynn Swartz, 65, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident in Washington County. Heaven received a special angel today.
She was a native of Little Falls, Minnesota, a member of Grace Heartland Church and a Realtor.
Mary was a loving mother and grandmother and a friend to all.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Gary Swartz; five children, Annette Patrick, Michael Rick, Ryan Espinoza, Michelle Espinoza Fitts and Tammie Whipple; 12 grandchildren, Scott Rick, Kayla Rick, Dylan Fitts, Trinity Fitts, Jonathan Fitts, Chelsea Whipple, Shelby Patrick, Madison Patrick, Denisha Montgomery, Brooklyn Price, Ashley Dunaway and Chase Dunaway; several half brothers and sisters; her Goddaughter, Heather Clark; and two special friends, Michelle Welker and Billy Harmon.
Cremation was chosen by the family and a service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.