Mary Lynn Swartz
Mary Lynn Swartz, 65, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident in Washington County. Heaven received a special angel today.

She was a native of Little Falls, Minnesota, a member of Grace Heartland Church and a Realtor.

Mary was a loving mother and grandmother and a friend to all.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Gary Swartz; five children, Annette Patrick, Michael Rick, Ryan Espinoza, Michelle Espinoza Fitts and Tammie Whipple; 12 grandchildren, Scott Rick, Kayla Rick, Dylan Fitts, Trinity Fitts, Jonathan Fitts, Chelsea Whipple, Shelby Patrick, Madison Patrick, Denisha Montgomery, Brooklyn Price, Ashley Dunaway and Chase Dunaway; several half brothers and sisters; her Goddaughter, Heather Clark; and two special friends, Michelle Welker and Billy Harmon.

Cremation was chosen by the family and a service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
