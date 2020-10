Mary Margaret Taylor Ashlock, 98, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thomas Ashlock; her parents, Ben and Ona Taylor; and her sister, Mildred Crane.Survivors include her sister in law, Jerri Ashlock of Cecilia.It was Mary Margaret's wishes not to have a public service or visitation.Contributions can be made to the charity of your choice