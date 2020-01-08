Mary Margaret "Margee" Thomas Osborne, 72, of Louisville, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was a native of Hardin County, a 1965 graduate of Elizabethtown Catholic High School and retired from First Federal Savings Bank.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randel Stephen Osborne; her parents, Louis Mitchell Thomas and Nellie Frances Hart Thomas; and a brother, Bobby Thomas.
Survivors include two children, Stephen (Julie) Osborne of Crestwood and Leslie (Paul) Slaughter of Louisville; two brothers, Dennis Thomas of Elizabethtown and J. Larry Thomas of Universal City, Texas; and a grandson, William Slaughter.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Deacon Karl Drerup officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the Arrow Fund, 1100 Envoy Circle, Louisville, KY 40299 or Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006-3111.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020