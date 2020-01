Mary Margaret "Margee" Thomas Osborne, 72, of Louisville, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.She was a native of Hardin County, a 1965 graduate of Elizabethtown Catholic High School and retired from First Federal Savings Bank.She was preceded in death by her husband, Randel Stephen Osborne; her parents, Louis Mitchell Thomas and Nellie Frances Hart Thomas; and a brother, Bobby Thomas.Survivors include two children, Stephen (Julie) Osborne of Crestwood and Leslie (Paul) Slaughter of Louisville; two brothers, Dennis Thomas of Elizabethtown and J. Larry Thomas of Universal City, Texas; and a grandson, William Slaughter.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Deacon Karl Drerup officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.Donations may be made to the Arrow Fund, 1100 Envoy Circle, Louisville, KY 40299 or Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006-3111.