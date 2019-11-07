Mary Reader "Pete" Warren, 89, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home.
She was a native of Jefferson County and a member of Ridge Springs Methodist Church. She loved her family and friends and never met a stranger. She had a love for music and was self-employed until the age of 80. She played gospel music for many churches and nursing homes.
Prior to her death, she lost her husband, Cornelius Warren in 2010; and a daughter, Robin Morris in 2019. She also was preceded in death by her parents, George and Minnie Reader; two brothers, Tommy Reader and Joel Reader; and a sister, Sarah Pryor.
Survivors include her five children, Rickie Sipes of Elizabethtown, Timothy Warren of Nelson County, Christine Groves of Elizabethtown, Debbie Minter of Elizabethtown and Tammy Beard of Cecilia; a brother, Dale Reader of Jefferson County; and a sister, Lois Mullins of Indiana.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
She will be joining her husband and daughter for burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2019