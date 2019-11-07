Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Reader "Pete" Warren. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Reader "Pete" Warren, 89, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home.



She was a native of Jefferson County and a member of Ridge Springs Methodist Church. She loved her family and friends and never met a stranger. She had a love for music and was self-employed until the age of 80. She played gospel music for many churches and nursing homes.



Prior to her death, she lost her husband, Cornelius Warren in 2010; and a daughter, Robin Morris in 2019. She also was preceded in death by her parents, George and Minnie Reader; two brothers, Tommy Reader and Joel Reader; and a sister, Sarah Pryor.



Survivors include her five children, Rickie Sipes of Elizabethtown, Timothy Warren of Nelson County, Christine Groves of Elizabethtown, Debbie Minter of Elizabethtown and Tammy Beard of Cecilia; a brother, Dale Reader of Jefferson County; and a sister, Lois Mullins of Indiana.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at noon Sunday at the funeral home.



She will be joining her husband and daughter for burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

