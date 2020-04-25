Mary Rose Stuckenborg Vittitow, 88, gained her wings Saturday, April 25, 2020. She died peacefully at home with grace as she has shown all of her life.
Mary was a city girl born in Louisville, the oldest of six siblings. She moved to Howevalley in Hardin County in 1962, with her husband and four children. A tireless energetic courageous woman, she learned to milk a cow, make sausage, cook wild game and cook endless variety of meals with hamburger. Mary loved to play games and had a ferocious love for life. She loved being a member of her Bunco club, Aggravation club, Anything goes club and Forever Young Club. But most importantly she loved the people. She drove a school bus for Hardin County Schools for many years.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald J. Vittitow Sr.; her parents, Alvin and Rose Stuckenborg; her three brothers, Alvin Stuckenborg Jr., Johnny Stuckenborg and Robert (Bob) Stuckenborg; a grandson, Jason Vittitow; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews and cousins.
Survivors include her four children, Donald J. Vittitow Jr. (Connie), Susan Rider (Al), Jeanine Vittitow (Gary Lawrence) and Steve Vittitow; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. She also is survived by a sister, Pat Entin (Ernie); and a sister-in-law,Maria Stuckenborg. Mary loved her family and is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In respect for loved ones, friends and everyone's health, because of the Covid 19 virus a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020