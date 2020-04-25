Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Rose (Stuckenborg) Vittitow. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Rose Stuckenborg Vittitow, 88, gained her wings Saturday, April 25, 2020. She died peacefully at home with grace as she has shown all of her life.



Mary was a city girl born in Louisville, the oldest of six siblings. She moved to Howevalley in Hardin County in 1962, with her husband and four children. A tireless energetic courageous woman, she learned to milk a cow, make sausage, cook wild game and cook endless variety of meals with hamburger. Mary loved to play games and had a ferocious love for life. She loved being a member of her Bunco club, Aggravation club, Anything goes club and Forever Young Club. But most importantly she loved the people. She drove a school bus for Hardin County Schools for many years.



Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald J. Vittitow Sr.; her parents, Alvin and Rose Stuckenborg; her three brothers, Alvin Stuckenborg Jr., Johnny Stuckenborg and Robert (Bob) Stuckenborg; a grandson, Jason Vittitow; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews and cousins.



Survivors include her four children, Donald J. Vittitow Jr. (Connie), Susan Rider (Al), Jeanine Vittitow (Gary Lawrence) and Steve Vittitow; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. She also is survived by a sister, Pat Entin (Ernie); and a sister-in-law,Maria Stuckenborg. Mary loved her family and is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



In respect for loved ones, friends and everyone's health, because of the Covid 19 virus a memorial service will be planned at a later date.





Mary Rose Stuckenborg Vittitow, 88, gained her wings Saturday, April 25, 2020. She died peacefully at home with grace as she has shown all of her life.Mary was a city girl born in Louisville, the oldest of six siblings. She moved to Howevalley in Hardin County in 1962, with her husband and four children. A tireless energetic courageous woman, she learned to milk a cow, make sausage, cook wild game and cook endless variety of meals with hamburger. Mary loved to play games and had a ferocious love for life. She loved being a member of her Bunco club, Aggravation club, Anything goes club and Forever Young Club. But most importantly she loved the people. She drove a school bus for Hardin County Schools for many years.Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald J. Vittitow Sr.; her parents, Alvin and Rose Stuckenborg; her three brothers, Alvin Stuckenborg Jr., Johnny Stuckenborg and Robert (Bob) Stuckenborg; a grandson, Jason Vittitow; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews and cousins.Survivors include her four children, Donald J. Vittitow Jr. (Connie), Susan Rider (Al), Jeanine Vittitow (Gary Lawrence) and Steve Vittitow; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. She also is survived by a sister, Pat Entin (Ernie); and a sister-in-law,Maria Stuckenborg. Mary loved her family and is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.In respect for loved ones, friends and everyone's health, because of the Covid 19 virus a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close